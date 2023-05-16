'Felt like home': Community leaders of various Arunachal Pradesh tribes delighted to meet PM Modi

The Prime Minister enquired about their experience of their recent visit to Gujarat especially their visit to Kevadia and GIFT city. He also discussed the historical and cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 16) interacted with a delegation of community leaders of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation.

The Prime Minister enquired about their experience of their recent visit to Gujarat especially their visit to Kevadia and GIFT city. He also discussed the historical and cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

'No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that with the support from the central government, many outstanding border issues such as Assam- Arunachal border dispute that have been resolved.

After meeting the Prime Minister, members of delegation of community leaders of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, express their delight. Chou Siharaja Choutang said, "It felt as if we are in our own home. It didn't feel like we are far from home."

Nyari Riso said, "It felt great to meet the PM. We want to give a hand to the PM in development."

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

The delegation thanked PM Modi for inviting them for the interaction. They also talked about how with support of the Centre and state government, Arunachal Pradesh is taking big strides in infrastructural development.