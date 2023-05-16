'No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (May 16) said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation. Meeting is underway between DK Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the government formation in the southern state after the party staged a stupendous victory by winning 135 seats out of a total of 224.

Soon after reaching Delhi on Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress chief went straight to his brother DK Suresh's office and residence at Kaveri Apartments.

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

"My mother is my party, we have built this party. No question," he said when asked to comment on reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister's post.

"If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them...Some of them are reporting that I will resign and all, all bull****. Nothing," he said.

On whether he will also meet Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka leader said, "I have to meet all leaders. First, I have to meet my Congress president."

"My high command is there, my party is there, our MLAs are there - 135," Shivakumar said as he left the residence of his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh.

Suresh also said that since the party has won under his (Shivakumar's) leadership as Pradesh Congress chief, he had the right to stake his claim on the top post.

Wrestlers mull taking protests to global stage, approach Olympians overseas for support

Suresh had met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter's residence, after Shivakumar cancelled his visit citing health issues. Shivakumar arrived in the national capital this morning.

Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken.