Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

    Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken.

    No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (May 16) said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation. Meeting is underway between DK Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the government formation in the southern state after the party staged a stupendous victory by winning 135 seats out of a total of 224.

    Soon after reaching Delhi on Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress chief went straight to his brother DK Suresh's office and residence at Kaveri Apartments.

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

    "My mother is my party, we have built this party. No question," he said when asked to comment on reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister's post.

    "If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them...Some of them are reporting that I will resign and all, all bull****. Nothing," he said.

    On whether he will also meet Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka leader said, "I have to meet all leaders. First, I have to meet my Congress president."

    "My high command is there, my party is there, our MLAs are there - 135," Shivakumar said as he left the residence of his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh.

     Suresh also said that since the party has won under his (Shivakumar's) leadership as Pradesh Congress chief, he had the right to stake his claim on the top post.

    Wrestlers mull taking protests to global stage, approach Olympians overseas for support

    Suresh had met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter's residence, after Shivakumar cancelled his visit citing health issues. Shivakumar arrived in the national capital this morning.

    Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on THIS date! anr

    Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on THIS date!

    CBI books freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi over espionage charges; check details AJR

    CBI books freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi over espionage charges; check details

    West Bengal: Five killed, seven injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit AJR

    West Bengal: Five killed, seven injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit

    Kerala: Southern Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details

    Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood' AJR

    'Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood'

    Recent Stories

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

    Pakistan Spoilers' behind attack on military installations to face trials under Army Act, vows top brass AJR

    Pakistan: 'Spoilers' behind attack on military installations to face trials under Army Act, vows top brass

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: KKR players catch up with 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth post-CSK victory (PICTURES)

    Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on THIS date! anr

    Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on THIS date!

    Explained How to track block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal gcw

    Explained: How to track, block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon