AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: India struggles against Aussie pace attack, reels at 51/4 on rain-interrupted Day 3

A rain-affected day three of the Gabba Test saw India struggle against Australia's pace attack, with key dismissals leaving them at 51 for 4.

The Indian batters' struggle to counter a relentless Australian pace attack in challenging conditions left them in a precarious position at 51 for 4 by the end of a rain-affected day three of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test on Monday in Brisbane.

In a stop-start day, India managed to bowl out Australia for 445 in their first innings, with the visitors adding just 40 runs to their overnight score. Jasprit Bumrah once again took center stage, finishing with impressive figures of 6/76.

Alex Carey played a spirited knock of 70 off 88 balls, while centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head on the second day had laid a solid foundation for a total that seemed more than sufficient just 14 overs into India's innings.

Apart from a determined KL Rahul (33*), who showed the resolve to fight, none of the Indian top-order batsmen seemed able to withstand the pressure.

The red Kookaburra ball has become more challenging to handle since 2020, following changes that added extra lacquer and reinforced the seam, resulting in a firmer ball that moves more off the pitch.

Given the circumstances, the Indian batsmen needed to show patience and survive the first 25-30 overs, particularly when bowlers of the caliber of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were operating.

However, the top-order failed to do what was necessary. Players like Virat Kohli once again succumbed to deliveries in the channel just outside the off-stump.

While the conditions were undoubtedly tough, the Indian batters could have taken a lesson from Steve Smith, who initially weathered challenging spells of fast bowling from Akash Deep and Bumrah before going on to score a much-needed century.

After Australia piled on nearly 450 runs, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc struck twice and Josh Hazlewood once, leaving India struggling at 22 for 3 as the teams broke for an early lunch.

Pat Cummins then added to the Indians' woes in the second session by dismissing Rishabh Pant, making matters even worse for the visitors.

When play resumed after lunch, KL Rahul and Pant faced some hostile fast bowling from Starc and Hazlewood, before heavy showers interrupted play, one of several rain delays on the day.

Cummins set an attacking field for Pant, with three slips and a gully, compared to the four slips and a gully for Rahul when Hazlewood bowled. Starc employed three slips and two gullies when he had the ball in hand.

The only fielder in front of the wicket during that phase was the man at mid-off, underscoring the dominance of the Australian bowlers.

Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal off the second ball of India's innings and then dismissed Shubman Gill, while Hazlewood sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. India once again found themselves in a dire situation, reminiscent of their struggles in Adelaide.

Jaiswal was caught by Mitchell Marsh at short mid-wicket while attempting to clip a Starc half-volley off his pads. Gill fell when Marsh took a brilliant catch in the slip cordon off Starc, after the Indian number three played away from his body.

Kohli's dismissal followed a now-familiar pattern as he once again chased a length delivery outside off and nicked it to Alex Carey.

Starc played a role in Kohli's wicket as well. After KL Rahul pulled a short ball from Hazlewood to long leg, Starc made a spectacular dive to save what appeared to be a certain boundary, bringing Kohli back on strike. Kohli was dismissed off the very next delivery.

This came after Hazlewood bowled a full-length ball outside off-stump to Kohli, who, instead of leaving it, attempted a drive and edged it.

This marks the fourth time Kohli has fallen in this manner. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has already suggested that Kohli explore alternative methods to address his weaknesses against deliveries outside the fourth and fifth stumps.

Earlier, Bumrah began the proceedings with a 21-over-old ball, setting two slips and a gully.

Batting on 45 overnight, Alex Carey swept Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary to fine leg to bring up his half-century off just 53 balls.

Bumrah then bowled a maiden over, but Mitchell Starc responded by getting down on one knee and slog sweeping Jadeja for a six over square leg.

While Jadeja is typically known for his accuracy and control, he was conceding five runs an over, putting additional pressure on the pace attack. The Gabba surface offered some turn and bounce, but Jadeja was guilty of bowling too straight to the left-handed batters.

