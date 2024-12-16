Bus driver faces suspension after running over stray dog in Madurai

A bus driver in Madurai ran over a stray dog and drove away, sparking outrage. The driver was suspended for negligent driving, but transport workers' groups feel the punishment is too harsh.

Madurai: A bus driver, V Namashivayam, ran over a stray dog while reversing his bus near Sholavandan bus stand in Madurai on December 9. What's even more disturbing is that the driver noticed the injured animal but chose to drive away, leaving the dog behind.

Also Read: Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects

The incident sparked outrage among onlookers, and a complaint was filed by an advocate who witnessed the incident. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) took swift action and suspended the driver on December 13 for negligent driving.

However, the decision to suspend the driver has been met with criticism from transport workers' groups, who feel that the punishment is too harsh. K Anbazhagan, general secretary of the TN transport workers' federation, questioned whether the government would take similar action against private car or lorry drivers who commit similar offenses.

It's worth noting that there have been instances where private drivers have faced action for similar accidents. For example, a man from Ghaziabad was booked last year for running over a pet dog, after the incident went viral and sparked outrage.

Such reckless behavior can be charged under various sections of the law, including BNS Sections 281 and 325, as well as Sections 134(A&B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Also Read: Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Latest Videos