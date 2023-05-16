Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

    First Published May 16, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers have continuously protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi for 24 days. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has expressed concerns over the investigation into the entire issue.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. A senior advocate, Sibal represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

    In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!" The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers mull taking protests to global stage, approach Olympians overseas for support

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report. The Delhi Police has also recorded the statement of Singh. Police have also recorded the statement of the WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second one has been registered over complaints by adults about outraging modesty.

    (With inputs from PTI)

