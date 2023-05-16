Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expresses doubts over Brij Bhushan Singh's investigation

Indian wrestlers have continuously protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi for 24 days. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has expressed concerns over the investigation into the entire issue.

Image credit: PTI

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. A senior advocate, Sibal represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!" The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.

