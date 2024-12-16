Congress' Priyanka Gandhi faces backlash for carrying bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament (WATCH)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked controversy on Monday when she carried a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" to Parliament.

Gandhi, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, has been consistent in expressing her support for the Palestinian people. Her recent act of carrying the bag to the seat of Indian politics has attracted attention, with supporters praising her stance, while critics have condemned the display of solidarity with Palestine amid ongoing tensions in the region.

In recent months, Gandhi has sharply criticized the Israeli government's actions in Gaza, particularly the military operations under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

In June, she described the actions as "genocidal," accusing Netanyahu and his government of engaging in "barbarism." Her statements came after Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in a speech to the US Congress, sparking widespread outrage and calls for international condemnation of the violence in Gaza.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi called on the global community to hold Israel accountable, saying it was the "moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual" to denounce the Israeli government's actions. She emphasized the suffering of civilians, including mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and children, who she said were being wiped out daily by what she described as a "horrific genocide."

Last week, Gandhi met with Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, who congratulated her on her recent election victory from Kerala's Wayanad. The meeting further reinforced her position on Palestinian rights, as she continues to raise her voice against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

