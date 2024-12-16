Congress' Priyanka Gandhi faces backlash for carrying bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament (WATCH)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked controversy on Monday when she carried a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" to Parliament.

Congress Priyanka Gandhi faces backlash for carrying bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked controversy on Monday when she carried a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" to Parliament. The bag also featured Palestinian emblems, including the symbolic watermelon, a widely recognized symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Gandhi, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, has been consistent in expressing her support for the Palestinian people. Her recent act of carrying the bag to the seat of Indian politics has attracted attention, with supporters praising her stance, while critics have condemned the display of solidarity with Palestine amid ongoing tensions in the region.

In recent months, Gandhi has sharply criticized the Israeli government's actions in Gaza, particularly the military operations under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

In June, she described the actions as "genocidal," accusing Netanyahu and his government of engaging in "barbarism." Her statements came after Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in a speech to the US Congress, sparking widespread outrage and calls for international condemnation of the violence in Gaza.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi called on the global community to hold Israel accountable, saying it was the "moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual" to denounce the Israeli government's actions. She emphasized the suffering of civilians, including mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and children, who she said were being wiped out daily by what she described as a "horrific genocide."

Last week, Gandhi met with Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, who congratulated her on her recent election victory from Kerala's Wayanad. The meeting further reinforced her position on Palestinian rights, as she continues to raise her voice against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to Priyanka Gandhi carrying bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public snt

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud dmn

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon