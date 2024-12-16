Allow worshipping in Mosques and Churches too, says Pramod Muthalik

Pramod Muthalik, Shri Ram Sene's chief, criticized the Congress government’s appeasement policy and called for shifting Muslim prayers from Datta Peeth to Nagenahalli. He also raised concerns over terrorism in Thirthahalli, the Waqf Board, and land issues affecting farmers and religious sites.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

Shri Ram Sene National President, Pramod Muthalik, made controversial remarks during a press conference on Saturday, calling for religious harmony. He stated that allowing Muslims to perform Urs and Namaz at Datta Peetha would only lead to conflict, not peace. Muthalik suggested that if Muslims are permitted to practice their rituals in Hindu temples, such as puja, homa, and havan, at mosques and Christian churches, then true harmony could be achieved.

Speaking at the Datta Peetha, Muthalik expressed his concerns about the ongoing religious activities there, stating, "The process of showing only Hindus the path of harmony must stop now. The Namaz held at Datta Peeth every week should be shifted to the dargah in Nagenahalli," he demanded.

Muthalik also criticized the Congress government for what he called an appeasement policy, which he believes has allowed Muslims to destroy Hindu monuments at Datta Peeth. "There are many significant monuments in Datta Peeth like Tulsi Katte, Homakunda, and Dhwaja Stamba. But, because of the Congress government's appeasement policy, Muslims have destroyed these Hindu monuments," he said. 

He went on to accuse Muslims of encroaching upon religious spaces, claiming that they had tried to build a mosque in the Datta Peeth area, installed microphones, and consumed beef there. "We have fought to stop all of this," Muthalik declared, emphasizing that the "basic mentality" of Muslims was one of encroachment.

In a related comment, Muthalik raised alarm over what he called a growing threat in the town of Thirthahalli, suggesting that it was becoming the "second Bhatkal" due to terrorism. "Thirthahalli is turning into the second Bhatkal because of the terrorist activities linked to the cooker bomb and the Rameshwaram cafe blast, which grabbed national attention," he stated. 

Muthalik referred to Sharik and Mateen, the individuals behind the cooker bomb and cafe blast, as well as other alleged terrorists involved in the Nandita murder case. He accused authorities of failing to conduct proper investigations into these incidents, claiming that larger Islamic figures were involved.

On the issue of the Waqf Board, Muthalik criticized the Congress party for empowering the board, claiming that it was an anti-national measure designed to appease Muslims. "This act is meant to help anti-national activities. Congress has given special powers to the Waqf Board, which is detrimental to the nation," he said. He also expressed anger over the inclusion of farmers' lands in the Waqf account, accusing the Congress of neglecting the interests of Dalits, temples, and government land.

