A video of a large family dining on a Rajasthan expressway has gone viral. Social media users slammed the act as a disregard for public property.

A newly built Rajasthan expressway turned into an impromptu dining area for a large family that sat down on the road with plates full of food while relatives served them. The footage, posted on Instagram by Shiv Maheshwari, captured several family members seated together on the expressway with meals spread out before them.

A caption overlay on the clip joked that when the entire family gathers for a meal, it feels like a community feast. But the visuals did not sit well with everyone who watched them.

Online users called it a complete lack of civic sense and respect for public infrastructure

The clip quickly spread to X, where users slammed the family for treating a public roadway like a private picnic ground. One commenter called it a classic case of people taking pride in behaviour that reflects a complete disregard for civic sense and public assets.

Several others voiced concerns over the message such actions send about cleanliness and upkeep of shared spaces. The incident has triggered a debate on social responsibility.

Authorities have not commented on the matter.