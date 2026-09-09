An elderly Muslim man in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly forced to publicly humiliate himself after being accused of kicking a cow. A viral video shows him allegedly rubbing his nose on the ground and apologising before the animal.

An elderly Muslim man in Jamner, Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly forced to publicly humiliate himself after members of the Bajrang Dal accused him of kicking a cow.

According to reports, the man was allegedly made to rub his nose on the ground, prostrate himself before the cow and touch its feet as an apology. The incident reportedly took place in public and was captured on video, with footage of the alleged humiliation subsequently circulating on social media.

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The incident has drawn attention after the video surfaced, with questions being raised over the manner in which the elderly man was treated following the accusation. The alleged actions have also prompted criticism over the use of public humiliation as a form of punishment.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged confrontation, including the original accusation against the man, remain subject to verification. It is also unclear from the available information whether any formal complaint or police action has been initiated in connection with the incident.

The alleged incident has triggered discussions online about public vigilantism, individual dignity and the importance of following due process when accusations are made. Authorities have not yet been cited as confirming all details of the incident.