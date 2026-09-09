Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Rahul Gandhi have slammed Punjab's AAP government over the death and forcible cremation of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide after allegedly being harassed for questioning a minister on the drug menace.

Congress Slams AAP Government

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the death and hasty cremation of Gulzar Singh, a 42-year-old Dalit labourer from Sangrur district. Criticising the ruling party in Punjab for alleged high-handedness and constitutional overreach, Khera, in a post on X, condemned the denial of dignity to the victim’s family. "The forcible cremation of Gulzar Singh Ji’s body under heavy police deployment — and without the family’s consent — under the AAP regime in Punjab is deeply disturbing," he said.

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment, intimidation, and threats from local party affiliates. This followed a public encounter where Singh confronted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema regarding the unchecked drug menace that had affected his own son.

Khera explicitly drew parallels between the Punjab incident and the September 2020 Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh, where the state police similarly cremated a 19-year-old Dalit victim's body late at night without the family’s consent or presence. "It is a chilling reminder of September 2020, when the Uttar Pradesh Police hastily cremated the body of the 19-year-old Dalit rape victim from Hathras in the dead of night, without her family’s presence or consent," added Khera.

The forcible cremation of Gulzar Singh Ji’s body under heavy police deployment - and without the family’s consent - under the AAP regime in Punjab is deeply disturbing. It is a chilling reminder of September 2020, when the Uttar Pradesh Police hastily cremated the body of the… pic.twitter.com/NDgnz5fBTG — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 9, 2026

Following Singh's death, his family members alleged that police and administrative officials forcibly conducted his final rites under heavy security deployment, denying the grieving family their right to perform traditional last rites or bid a proper farewell.

"Denying a grieving family even the basic dignity of deciding how and when their loved one’s last rites are performed - or even the final chance to see their loved one - is an inhuman abuse of state power. With this, the AAP has made one thing abundantly clear: It is just English medium BJP," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Minister's Resignation

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday also slammed the AAP government in Punjab. In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Singh was tormented, humiliated, and ultimately driven to suicide after he publicly questioned Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the unchecked drug menace that had impacted his own son.

He demanded immediate action in the Gulzar Singh case, calling for the resignation of the Punjab Finance Minister and an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation, saying that “anything less is eyewash.”

"The people of Punjab, and especially the Dalits, should become vigilant regarding the misuse of power by the AAP government. Listen to what happened to Gulzar Singh Ji, who belonged to the Valmiki community, in his final days—hear it straight from the mouths of his family, his mother, his wife, and his brother. They tormented him in life, and even in death, they are dishonouring Gulzar Singh Ji. The grieving family members themselves are saying that even his right to traditional last rites was snatched away from them", he said.

Background of Gulzar Singh's Death

46-year-old Gulzar Singh allegedly died after consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. Gulzar Singh, whose son is allegedly struggling with severe drug addiction, had raised concerns with the minister about the easy availability of synthetic drugs, locally known as chitta, in the area.

Following the interaction, Gulzar Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He allegedly consumed poison and passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. (ANI)