Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi in Italian regarding pending student fee reimbursements. Citing multiple arrests during protests, he urged Gandhi to advise the Congress-led Telangana government to clear the dues.

Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said he had written a letter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha in Italian, seeking his intervention over the pending fee reimbursement dues in Telangana and urging him to advise the Congress-led state government to address the issue.

BJP Agitates Over Unpaid Student Fees

Ramchander Rao said the BJP had been agitating over the issue for the past 10 days and alleged that he had been arrested four times during the protests, while students and party workers were subjected to lathicharges and some were hospitalised. "BJP has been agitating for the students' fee reimbursement for the past 10 days. I have been arrested four times in the past 10 days. The students are lathi-charged. Many students were injured. The BJP workers were injured. They were hospitalized. The government is not at all bothered about it. The students' education is in the doldrums," Rao said.

He said he decided to write to Rahul Gandhi because the Congress had made promises during the elections regarding fee reimbursement. "I have written a letter to Rahul Gandhi because they are the people who promised during elections that they would see that the fee reimbursement is done. Because the earlier BRS government failed to do it, and Rs 5,000 crores were pending at that time. In the last three years, it has increased to Rs 10,000 crores," he said.

Rao urged Gandhi to intervene with the Telangana government and said the Congress leader should advise Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instead of "going around the country". "I have written a letter to Rahul Gandhi to advise his CM instead of going around the country and fooling the students and misleading them," he said.

'Wrote in Your Mother Tongue': Rao's Jibe at Gandhi

Explaining why he wrote the letter in Italian, the Telangana BJP chief said, "I have written the letter to Rahul Gandhi in Italian because I have written earlier letters in English, perhaps you might not have understood it. Therefore, I have written in your own mother tongue."

"Kindly go through it and do justice to the students of Telangana by advising your CM," Rao added.

Party Demands Government Clear Pending Dues

The BJP has accused the Telangana government of neglecting the financial difficulties faced by students and educational institutions due to delays in reimbursement payments. The party demanded that the government clear the pending dues and ensure that students do not face difficulties in pursuing their education.