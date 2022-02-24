  • Facebook
    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    The Telangana chief minister seems to be following the path of his prime contender, Modi, and his famous Gujarat model.

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has all guns blazing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but when it comes to the strategic moves, the Telangana chief minister seems to be following the path of his prime contender, Modi, and his famous Gujarat model.

    Riding on the Gujarat model wave, then the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi landed in Delhi in 2014, and has been there on the ruling side since then. Taking a cue from Modi, KCR, who has declared his national ambitions publicly on several occasions, too is treading the same path, with his Telangana model.

    Also Read: Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    KCR is attacking the PM Modi-led government at the Centre over development, pitching for his 'Bangaru (gold) Telangana'. He says, Bangaru Telangana alone will not make the country prosperous, and will now aim at 'Bangaru Bharath'. 

    What is the Bangaru Telangana model?

    Welfare schemes: Rythu Bandhu flagship scheme for agriculture, where farmers are given financial assistance before the two cropping seasons DBT), Asara pensions, 24-hour free electricity for farmers.

    Mission Kakatiya: Telangana once depended on the monsoon for growing crops. Now it is flourishing with increased surface water through canals and groundwater. Potable piped drinking water is being supplied to every household.

    Also Read: Decoding KCR's offensive against PM Narendra Modi

    Ease of doing business: For big companies and also startups, Hyderabad has emerged as a key hub in the last few years and today boasts of nearly 7000 startups across various sectors. Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, has established itself to be a state with a robust economy, good infrastructure, strong IT/ITES, presence of a large number of research organizations, not-so-costly real estate, and entrepreneur-friendly policies. 

    IT Hub: The companies like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft have their primary offices in Hyderabad, known to have become the base for the IT industry, leaving behind Chennai and Bengaluru. With the iconic Cyber Towers and an IT hub called hitech city, Telangana has become a preferred choice for tech companies. The IT industry, which was previously limited to Hitech city, and Gachibowli areas, is now being expanded by the government to other parts of the city, thereby enabling many such IT hubs. 

    KTR, the son of KCR, who is the likely successor of the Telangana chief minister, is seen to be a propagator of technology. He also worked in the United States briefly before moving back to India to join politics.

    Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb: KCR, who is not only fluent in English and Telugu but Hindi also, claims to have established Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb (communal harmony) in his state. He has often referred to Hyderabad as the melting pot of cultures. Slamming the hijab row in Karnataka, the Telangana CM had said that development is possible only in the state with communal harmony, citing the example of his state.

    Go Green: Hyderabad city's green coverage has been increased greatly. Development of roads, parks, green spaces is being given utmost priority under the KCR-led government to promote Brand Hyderabad and Brand Telangana, not just in the country but across the world to attract investments 

    Economy, investments and jobs: In a bid to attract jobs, investment, the state has been focusing on besting incentives that other states offer, and it sure seems to be working. To get in investment, the government is willing to take extra steps too and that was evident when the KCR government flew the Kitex group chief and his team to Telangana in a private jet after they were refused land in Kerala. In no time, the company was facilitated with the land and an MOU was signed.

    Telangana -- Hub of Indian Cinema: KCR is promoting the Telugu film industry at par with Bollywood. Taking advantage of the strained relations between the chief minister of the neighbouring Telugu state Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the Telugu film industry, KCR has allowed the theaters to play five shows a day and even gave a go-ahead for the hike in the ticket prices. Next, he wants the movies to project the brand Telangana through movies (Across India). He intends to make movies as a medium to create an impact across the country.

    Also Read: Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
