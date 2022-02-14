Decoding KCR's offensive against PM Narendra Modi

What has changed for KCR, who was once seen as someone the BJP could bank on for smooth passages of bills in parliament, and a voice to count on, breaking ranks with opposition on critical matters?

Stepping up his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sought 'saboot' (evidence) of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on September 28, 2016, on the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The offensive was in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terror groups on an army base in Kashmir's Uri on September 18 in which 19 soldiers were killed.

KCR, responding to a question on Congress Rahul Gandhi seeking proof of surgical strike, said "What’s wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for the proof of the surgical strike... what was wrong? Even now I am asking, let the government of India show. It is their responsibility, there are apprehensions among people."

Hitting out at the BJP, the chief minister said "BJP makes dispropaganda, false propaganda and that is why people are asking for the proof... and in democracy, you’re not a monarch, you’re not a king."

Last week, addressing a public meeting in Bhongir, KCR accused the BJP of turning Bengaluru from 'Silicon Valley of India' into 'Kashmir Valley' by raking up the hijab controversy, adding that the sooner the nation got rid of the BJP government, the better it would be for the country.

On previous occasions, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has attacked not just the BJP or the central government, but PM Modi, choosing to mock his famous "Gujarat model".

So what has changed for KCR, who was once seen as someone the BJP could bank on for smooth passages of bills in parliament, and a voice to count on, breaking ranks with opposition on critical matters?

National ambitions?

At a press briefing in Hyderabad on Sunday, Chief Minister KCR said people must be awakened to drive out the BJP from the power at the Centre, and it is for this reason, he said, if required, he would form a new party at the national level which would include leaders who share his thoughts. With no unity among the opposition leaders, who are busy targeting each other in northern states, KCR possibly presents himself as a leader to be followed by all.

The Telangana CM, perhaps, considers himself a non-controversial, strongest, and the right choice for leading the non-BJP coalition at the national level. Within his party and the state of Telangana, KCR is undeniably the tallest political leader. And his son KT Rama Rao is emerging as the Gen Next leader, who resonates with the youth with his tech-savvy approach. Having secured the home front, is it time for KCR to take up the national role? His moves say so.

KCR, according to senior journalist S Ramakrishna, also wants to consolidate his position among Muslims, Dalits by projecting TRS as a strong regional party that protects their interests.

The TRS chief, who has often been seen performing lavish pujas and rituals as a devout Hindu, has on several occasions accused the BJP of dividing the nation into communal lines and using it for political gains, highlighting the secular side of himself and his party that focuses on development.

To counter PM Modi's development pitch, KCR said that investments would flow into any state if there was law and order and a peaceful investment climate.

"Does anybody invest in strife-torn Afghanistan? If BJP creates similar communal unrest in any part of the country, who will put in money on any industry?"

KCR is possibly trying to rekindle the Telangana sentiment once again before the 2023 assembly election, said Dr Sunkireddy Narayana Reddy, Telangana Historian, adding that the TRS chief is building a base for his foray into national politics.

"To stop the growing BJP as an opposition and nip it in the bud," Reddy said.

KCR's attempts to stitch together a non-BJP, non-Congress front failed before the 2019 election but seems the Telangana CM is up for yet another try, maybe just a common front against the BJP, and seemingly undefeatable PM Narendra Modi.

