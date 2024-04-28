Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast

    Indian Coast Guard, along with NCB and ATS, intercepted a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast, seizing 90 kg of drugs worth ₹600 crore. This marks the second anti-narcotics operation in a month in the Arabian Sea. Joint efforts have led to several successful law enforcement operations, showcasing inter-agency synergy. The boat and crew are being brought to Porbandar for investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Indian Coast Guard, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), successfully nabbed 14 Pakistani nationals carrying approximately 90 kg of drugs, valued at around ₹600 crore, near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast.

    The operation, which saw the collaboration of multiple agencies, was based on intelligence inputs gathered over several days. A statement posted by the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday detailed the joint effort, mentioning the involvement of Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan, ATS Gujarat, and NCB. 

    UP police app lists 'smuggler', 'hired killer', 'drug trafficker' as professions in dropdown menu

    The coordinated sea-air operation led to the interception of the Pakistani boat in the Arabian Sea, west of Porbandar. Despite attempts to evade detection, the swift action of the Indian Coast Guard vessel ensured the apprehension of the suspects and the seizure of the contraband.

    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs

    This incident marks the second major anti-narcotics operation within a month in the Arabian Sea. Just last month, a similar operation resulted in the seizure of a boat carrying drugs and the apprehension of six Pakistani crew members. Before these recent events, on February 26, another successful operation led to the apprehension of five foreign nationals off the Porbandar coast with a substantial quantity of narcotics, reported mint.

    The joint efforts of the Indian Coast Guard, NCB, and ATS have resulted in numerous successful law enforcement operations in recent years, reinforcing the synergy among agencies in pursuit of national objectives. The Pakistani boat, along with its crew, is currently being brought to Porbandar for further investigation.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
