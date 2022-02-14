Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants proof of the surgical strikes that were carried out in response to the Uri terror attack of 2016.

Interacting with the media in Hyderabad, Chief Minister KCR reiterated that there was nothing wrong with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking evidence of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army.

Stating that it was the Army and not the Bharatiya Janata Party that should take credit for the strikes across the border, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi head said that BJP keeps resorting to false propaganda to gain votes in election-bound states.

We will definitely pose questions if the BJP wants to use surgical strikes for political gains KCR said.

KCR's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing an election rally in Meerut said that his government had shown the courage to carry out a surgical strike.

During the rally, the Prime Minister had lashed out at the Opposition parties for seeking clarification from the government over the strike by the Indian Air Force at Balakot in Pakistan.

India had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016, in retaliation to the terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. India lost 19 soldiers in the terror attack.

India carried out another surgical strike in 2019 when the IAF targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror training camp in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. A total of 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the dastardly attack.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been extremely vocal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in the last few weeks.

During the news briefing in Hyderabad on Sunday, KCR said that BJP needs to be driven out of power at any cost and for that people need to be awakened.

"People will drive BJP out of power if they are awakened. Leaders of all parties should reach out to the masses, " he said.

KCR further said that if required, he would form a new party at the national level which would include leaders who share his thoughts.

