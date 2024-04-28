Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not joining any other party': Arvinder Lovely after quitting from Delhi Congress chief post

    Arvinder Singh Lovely, who stepped down from the post of the Delhi Congress chief earlier today, has clarified today that he is not joining any party. Lovely said he has not resigned the primary membership of the Congress and only stepped down from the post.

    Not joining any other party': Arvinder Lovely after quitting from Delhi Congress chief post gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    In a blow for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, veteran politician Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned on Sunday as party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons.

    Addressing the media after presenting his resignation, Lovely thanked the Congress workers and top leaders who came to support him, saying, "Mentioning the ideals and the grief felt by the Congress workers, I have resigned from the position of Delhi Congress head. I'd want to thank the Congress staffers who came to see me."

    He also clarified that he has not resigned from the party, but just from his post as Delhi Congress chief and said he is not joining any other party.

    Earlier, in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely stated that he felt "handicapped" since all agreed choices made by top Delhi unit leaders were "unilaterally vetoed" by AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria.

    In a letter to Kharge, Lovely said, "It is with a heavy heart that I write the present letter to you finding myself handicapped and unable to continue as the President of the Delhi party unit."

    “However, since I cannot protect the interests of the party workers, I see no reason to continue in the said post. Therefore, with great regret and an extremely leaden heart, I, Arvinder Singh Lovely, do hereby tender my resignation from the post of DPCC President,” he said.

    The Congress and the AAP are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP is contesting four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the Congress has fielded candidates on three.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast vkp

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks AAP to modify 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign song gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks AAP to modify 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign song

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today April 28; Check anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today; Check

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod anr

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod

    MP Anantkumar Hegde's photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde’s photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian in the White House? Know why SKIMS owner met Kamala Harris in details

    Kim Kardashian in the White House? Know why SKIMS owner met Kamala Harris in detail

    Bhojuri sexy new video out: Khesari Lal Yadav, Dimpal Singh's latest song Sorry Sorry Sona goes viral watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY NEW video OUT: Khesari Lal Yadav, Dimpal Singh's latest song ‘Sorry Sorry Sona' goes viral-WATCH

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast vkp

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast

    cricket Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan osf

    Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan

    Tennis Rafael Nadal prevails over De Minaur in Madrid showdown, Stefanos Tsitsipas falls short osf

    Rafael Nadal prevails over De Minaur in Madrid showdown, Stefanos Tsitsipas falls short

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon