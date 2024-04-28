'Not joining any other party': Arvinder Lovely after quitting from Delhi Congress chief post

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who stepped down from the post of the Delhi Congress chief earlier today, has clarified today that he is not joining any party. Lovely said he has not resigned the primary membership of the Congress and only stepped down from the post.

In a blow for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, veteran politician Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned on Sunday as party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons.

Addressing the media after presenting his resignation, Lovely thanked the Congress workers and top leaders who came to support him, saying, "Mentioning the ideals and the grief felt by the Congress workers, I have resigned from the position of Delhi Congress head. I'd want to thank the Congress staffers who came to see me."

He also clarified that he has not resigned from the party, but just from his post as Delhi Congress chief and said he is not joining any other party.

Earlier, in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely stated that he felt "handicapped" since all agreed choices made by top Delhi unit leaders were "unilaterally vetoed" by AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria.

In a letter to Kharge, Lovely said, "It is with a heavy heart that I write the present letter to you finding myself handicapped and unable to continue as the President of the Delhi party unit."

“However, since I cannot protect the interests of the party workers, I see no reason to continue in the said post. Therefore, with great regret and an extremely leaden heart, I, Arvinder Singh Lovely, do hereby tender my resignation from the post of DPCC President,” he said.

The Congress and the AAP are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP is contesting four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the Congress has fielded candidates on three.

