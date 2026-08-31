Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi reviewed MCD's disease control prep as the city saw a 46% drop in dengue cases. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also chaired a meeting, directing authorities to accelerate anti-larval operations and fogging.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday reviewed the MCD's preparations to tackle vector-borne diseases and directed health officials to work closely with public representatives. He also asked officials to hold weekly review meetings and strengthen surveillance across the city.

MCD's Anti-Mosquito Drive

The MCD has carried out insecticide spraying and fogging at 1,197 locations so far. The Mayor directed field teams to focus on mosquito breeding spots and conduct targeted fogging at construction sites, religious places, parks, schools and health centres.

According to the MCD, Delhi has recorded a 46 per cent drop in dengue cases till August 31 compared to the same period last year. Cases have fallen from 499 last year to 311 this year. Wahi urged residents to cooperate with MCD teams and ensure that water does not stagnate around their homes and neighbourhoods, stressing that preventing mosquito breeding is the best way to control dengue.

Health Minister Assesses Preparedness

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired an inter-sectoral review meeting to assess the rising trend of seasonal influenza and instructed municipal authorities and local cantonment boards to accelerate anti-larval operations and intensive fogging across public spaces to curb vector-borne disease risks.

Pankaj Kumar Singh directed MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment to expedite anti-larval measures, spraying and fogging, particularly in and around schools, hospitals and other public places, and ensure effective source reduction.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired an inter-sectoral review meeting to assess the rising trend of seasonal influenza, including H1N1, and review Delhi's preparedness for dengue and malaria. Senior officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment participated in the meeting.

The Health Minister reviewed disease trends, surveillance, hospital preparedness, availability of medicines and testing facilities, as well as awareness and preventive measures being undertaken across Delhi. He directed all concerned agencies to ensure that preparedness and awareness activities are reflected on the ground and do not remain limited to reports and data, the press release added. (ANI)