Over 200 Ganesh mandals in Pune have backed a DJ-free Ganeshotsav, promoting traditional celebrations over loud music. The initiative is supported by Pune Police, who have warned of strict action against systems exceeding noise limits.

The call for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav in Pune has received support from more than 200 Ganesh mandals, with organisers saying they will promote traditional forms of celebration while avoiding loud music systems during the upcoming festival. The initiative comes amid a renewed debate over the use of DJs and high-volume sound systems during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations in the city.

Punit Balan, Festival Head of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Trust, said that several Ganesh mandals have decided to celebrate the festival without DJs this year as well. "Like last year, this year too, many Ganeshotsav mandals have decided to go DJ-free. More than 200 mandals in Pune have joined hands for a DJ-free celebration," Balan said.

Police Warn Against Loud Music

The move comes at a time when the Pune Police have made it clear that blaring music systems exceeding prescribed noise limits will not be permitted during Ganapati and Dahi Handi celebrations. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that there was no objection to celebrating the festivals, but loud music systems causing noise pollution would not be allowed. "There is no objection to celebrating the festivals, but loud music systems that cause noise pollution would not be permitted," Kumar said.

Kumar warned that music systems found operating beyond the prescribed sound limits would be seized immediately.

Push for Traditional Celebrations Gains Momentum

As part of preparations for the Ganapati festival, representatives of various civic departments, the police administration and Ganesh mandals held a meeting at the Pune Municipal Corporation building on Monday to discuss arrangements and guidelines for the upcoming celebrations.

The use of DJs and loud music has remained a contentious issue in Pune, with some mandals and activists seeking relaxation in restrictions for festive celebrations, while the police have maintained that prescribed noise limits must be followed. Last year too, a DJ-free campaign gained momentum in Pune, with several mandals promoting traditional celebrations featuring dhol-tasha and other cultural performances instead of DJs. The support of more than 200 mandals this year is expected to further strengthen the campaign for traditional and relatively quieter Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune, with Ganeshotsav to begin on September 14 this year. (ANI)