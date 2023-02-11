DGCA slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty for Air Asia over lapses found in pilots' training; check details

The DGCA had issued show cause notices to the concerned manager, head of training, and all designated examiners of Air Asia as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh to AirAsia (India) Ltd after its surveillance operation found that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of the airline were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule.

The airline's Head of Training was also removed from his position for three months "for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements". Further, eight designated examiners have been fined Rs 3 lakh each for the same.

Also read: Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry

It is reportedly said that the DGCA had issued show cause notices to the concerned manager, head of training, and all designated examiners of Air Asia as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations.

Their written replies were examined, and action taken on its basis.

In January this year, a Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off. A video of passengers deboarding the plane appeared on social media.

Also read: Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

Speaking to a news agency, an Air Asia spokesperson said, "Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection."

This incident comes amid the entire aviation industry being on the radar for several back-to-back questionable incidents, including that of unruly passengers and technical glitches.

While incidents of bird-hit and flight diversions due to bad weather conditions are common, the aviation industry is seen dealing with the issue of managing unruly passengers.