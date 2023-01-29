Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

This incident comes amid the entire aviation industry is on the radar for several back-to-back questionable incidents, including that of unruly passengers and technical glitches.

A Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight on Sunday (January 29) made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off. A video of passengers deboarding the plane has appeared on social media.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," an Air Asia spokesperson told a news agency.

This incident comes amid the entire aviation industry is on the radar for several back-to-back questionable incidents, including that of unruly passengers and technical glitches.

While incidents of bird-hit and flight diversions due to bad weather conditions are common, the aviation industry is seen dealing with the issue of managing unruly passengers.

The recent incidents of unruly passengers, an FIR has been registered against a passenger on a Mumbai-Nagpur IndiGo flight who tries to remove the cover of the emergency exit when the plane was approaching for landing.

Since 2022, airlines have been under extra scrutiny due several mechanical failures mid-air, and more recently due to the crew's handling of unruly passengers. Two Air India flights are under scrutiny over incidents involving drunk passengers.

The crew of a New York-Delhi flight were de-rostered after a drunk passenger urinated on an elderly woman. In another Air India Paris-Delhi flight, a drunk passenger had urinated on the vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger.