    Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry

    The passengers were added to the list based on recommendations from internal airline committees formed as per aviation regulator DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) pertaining to treating unruly/disruptive passengers.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    The civil aviation ministry, on Monday, said that three passengers were placed on the 'No Fly List' this year, and in 2022, a total of 63 passengers were placed on the list. According to the statistics submitted by the ministry to the Rajya Sabha, a total of 143 passengers have been added to the list since 2017.

    These passengers were added to the list based on recommendations from internal airline committees formed per aviation regulator DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) pertaining to treating unruly/disruptive passengers.

    The CAR was notified in September 2017 as a precautionary measure to address the issue of unruly/disruptive passengers.

    Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said, "As of today, there are 143 passengers who have been placed on the 'No Fly List' for such period, as per the recommendations of the airline's internal committee... since 2017." Following the data, Air India has three passengers on the list.

    IndiGo put 46 passengers on the 'No Fly List' in 2022, while Vistara put 16 passengers on the list. The statistics revealed that SpiceJet has one passenger on the list.

    The data showed, IndiGo placed 45 passengers on the list in 2021, Vistara placed 19, and AirAsia placed two.

     In 2020, IndiGo placed ten passengers on the 'No Fly List', while the now-defunct Jet Airways placed one on the 'No Fly List' in 2017.

    In another response, the minister said 63 travellers were added last year. "These include two urination incidents brought to the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last year. Most of the passengers placed on the 'No Fly List' were for violations such as not wearing masks or failing to respect crew members' instructions," he explained.

    The CAR related to handling unruly passengers applies to all Indian operators engaging in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, including domestic and international, for passenger carriage.

    It also applies to all airport operators operating within Indian territory, all passengers flying within or over Indian territory, and all international carriers subject to the Tokyo Convention 1963.

    The CAR includes measures to avoid such incidents, such as teaching flight crew, cabin crew, and ground workers soft skills for dealing with unruly passengers and detecting, diffusing, and preventing a critical scenario.

    "It also provides for training of such operational staff in dealing with conflict and its aftermath, and ways/means to manage circumstances caused due to long waiting lines, flights being overbooked, delays and diversion/cancellation, and a lack of information," Singh said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
