Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale

A developer holding the JioHotstar domain requests Reliance to fund his Cambridge education in exchange. He believes the name perfectly represents the reportedly merging JioCinema and Hotstar, but Reliance has rejected the offer and is pursuing legal action.

A developer has allegedly purchased the "JioHotstar" domain amid reports of the merger of Reliance's JioCinema and US giant Disney's Hotstar. The merger is reportedly moving towards completion after regulatory approvals. In return for the domain, the Delhi-based developer has requested that Reliance Industries pay for his education at Cambridge University. On the domain, the individual has submitted a letter explaining his motivation for the action to management at Reliance Industries.

The developer stated, "I couldn't crack IIT and always wanted to learn from the best," after being chosen for Cambridge University's Accelerate program in 2021. Being accepted into this program after attending a Tier-II university was a really beneficial and useful experience.



"I've always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship, but I've never been able to finance Cambridge's full degree program in the subject. It's really pricey," he said. The developer thinks that JioHotstar would be a perfect brand name for the merged company, preserving the brand equity of both platforms, now that the merger is all but confirmed.

The person is seeking Rs 1 crore to cover tuition fees for the Executive MBA programme at Cambridge. According to the developer, this is a "life-changing" opportunity for Reliance but a "minor expense." According to the most recent domain update, the individual said that Reliance rejected the request and was pursuing legal action.

The developer feels that the moniker "JioHotstar" would be an ideal match for the newly united platform, maintaining the brand value of both JioCinema and Hotstar, since the merger is apparently getting closer to confirmation.

But according to the most recent information, the developer said that Reliance has rejected the cash request and is instead taking legal action to address the problem. According to the developer, the proposed sum represents a "life-changing opportunity" for Reliance's academic goals but a "minor expense" for them.

Latest Videos