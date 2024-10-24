Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale

A developer holding the JioHotstar domain requests Reliance to fund his Cambridge education in exchange. He believes the name perfectly represents the reportedly merging JioCinema and Hotstar, but Reliance has rejected the offer and is pursuing legal action.

Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

A developer has allegedly purchased the "JioHotstar" domain amid reports of the merger of Reliance's JioCinema and US giant Disney's Hotstar. The merger is reportedly moving towards completion after regulatory approvals. In return for the domain, the Delhi-based developer has requested that Reliance Industries pay for his education at Cambridge University. On the domain, the individual has submitted a letter explaining his motivation for the action to management at Reliance Industries.

The developer stated, "I couldn't crack IIT and always wanted to learn from the best," after being chosen for Cambridge University's Accelerate program in 2021. Being accepted into this program after attending a Tier-II university was a really beneficial and useful experience.
 

"I've always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship, but I've never been able to finance Cambridge's full degree program in the subject. It's really pricey," he said. The developer thinks that JioHotstar would be a perfect brand name for the merged company, preserving the brand equity of both platforms, now that the merger is all but confirmed.

The person is seeking Rs 1 crore to cover tuition fees for the Executive MBA programme at Cambridge. According to the developer, this is a "life-changing" opportunity for Reliance but a "minor expense." According to the most recent domain update, the individual said that Reliance rejected the request and was pursuing legal action.

The developer feels that the moniker "JioHotstar" would be an ideal match for the newly united platform, maintaining the brand value of both JioCinema and Hotstar, since the merger is apparently getting closer to confirmation.

But according to the most recent information, the developer said that Reliance has rejected the cash request and is instead taking legal action to address the problem. According to the developer, the proposed sum represents a "life-changing opportunity" for Reliance's academic goals but a "minor expense" for them.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol dmn

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services gcw

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29 dmn

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29

Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon