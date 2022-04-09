Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mega counter-terror mock drill to be conducted in New Delhi

    People should not panic if they see sudden movement of men and vehicles, evacuation of public and traffic hold-ups, says the Delhi Police

    Delhio Police NSG mega counter-terrorism mock drill in New Delhi
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    Aiming to check its anti-terror preparedness in the national capital, the Delhi Police will be carrying out a mega counter-terror mock drill named 'Exercise All Out' at several locations in the city. 

    Informing about the exercise, the Delhi Police said it will conduct the exercise in coordination with National Security Guard and various other security agencies in partnership with civilian stakeholders. 

    As part of the exercise, the participating agencies would create a scenario like terror attacks in markets, institutions and government offices to effectively check the city police's capabilities and capacities. 

    "It will test the capabilities and responders and efficiency of traffic regulators," the city police stated in a statement. 

    The police urged the public not to panic over the exercise, involving sudden movement of men and vehicles, evacuation of the public and traffic hold-ups. 

    It has also asked the media persons to refrain from misreporting to avoid any unnecessary panic and chaos. 

    The Delhi Police has been conducting such exercises from time to time to keep themselves prepared in dealing with terror attacks like situation. Primarily, it has been done just before either any festivals or Republic Day or Independence Day. 

    A multi-agency mock drill was conceived and instituted by the former Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava a few years back. 

    "This mock drill is being conducted to check the alertness, preparedness, response time, and coordination of different agencies in the time of any eventuality,” a source in the Delhi Police said.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
