    Fans express discontent over Rinku Singh's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

    Former players and cricket fans voice disappointment as Rinku Singh is omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad despite his past performances as a reliable finisher.

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

    'His Past Performances Shouldn't be Overlooked': Former Players and Fans Disappointed by Rinku Singh's Omission from T20 WC Squad

    As India's T20 World Cup squad garners attention, one notable absence from the 15-man roster is left-handed batsman Rinku Singh. Renowned for his prowess as a finisher, Singh's exclusion has surprised and disappointed many in the Indian cricketing community. Despite a strong track record, Singh finds himself relegated to the reserve squad, eliciting discontent among fans and pundits alike.

    Since his debut in August 2023, Singh has amassed an impressive record in T20 cricket, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. With 356 runs in 15 matches at an average of 89 and a commendable strike rate of 176.23, Singh has consistently delivered with the bat. Notable contributions in recent tours to South Africa and during the T20I series against Afghanistan further solidified his credentials as a dependable middle-order batsman.

    However, his form in the IPL 2024 season hasn't mirrored his international success, with only 123 runs scored in nine appearances. Despite this, Singh's past performances merit recognition, with many regarding him as one of the nation's premier finishers.

    Disappointment and frustration echo among fans and observers who feel that Singh's exclusion overlooks his proven ability to deliver in crucial moments. As discussions surrounding team selection continue, the decision to relegate Singh to the reserves remains a contentious topic, leaving many questioning the criteria used for squad selection.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
