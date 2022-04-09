Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Inside the museum that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of Indian Prime Ministers.

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    To create awareness about India's Prime Ministers and recognise their contributions irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated on April 14, 2022.

    Constructed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about leadership, vision and achievements of Indian Prime Ministers.

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    The Sangrahalaya is a seamless blend of the old and the new and includes the erstwhile Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I, which now has a completely updated, technologically advanced display on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world, but not exhibited so far, have been put on display in the renovated Block I. 

    Starting from India's freedom struggle, and the making of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how the country's Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country. 

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    The guiding principle has been to recognize the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner. 

    The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded at the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted. 

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    The total area of the building is 10,491 sq mt. The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

    Information was collected through institutions such as Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of MEA, etc. Families were also contacted for valuable information about the former Prime Ministers. The content has been acquired on a perpetual license in most cases. 

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    Appropriate use of Archives (Collected Works and other literary works, important correspondences), some Personal items, Gifts & Memorabilia (Felicitations, Honours, Medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of PMs and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.

    Image: Exclusive glimpse of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

    The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy and interesting manner, especially for the youth.

    Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. have been leveraged to make the exhibition content highly interactive.

