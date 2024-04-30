Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Shiva can give tough fight to Ram': Kharge's shocker on Congress' Chhattisgarh candidate Shivakumar (WATCH)

    In a viral video amid the ongoing Lok Sabah Elections 2024, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge can be heard endorsing party candidate Shivakumar Dahariya, emphasizing his name 'Shiva' and suggesting that he could be likened to Ram.

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:42 PM IST

    Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has found himself at the center of a storm following controversial remarks made during a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Jangir-Champa constituency.

    Also read: PM Modi slams Opposition for misuse of AI, says fake videos being sold in 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (WATCH)

    In a viral video capturing the rally, Kharge can be heard endorsing Congress candidate Shivakumar Dahariya, emphasizing his name 'Shiva' and suggesting that he could be likened to Ram. "His name is Shiva and Kumar. He can give a tough fight to Ram because he is a Shiva. Even my name is Mallikarjun, which means Shiva," Kharge stated, sparking debates about whether the Congress aims to sway Hindu voters by invoking references to Shiva and Ram.

    This statement comes amidst a backdrop of contentious events involving the Congress party. Notably, several senior Congress leaders, including Kharge himself, declined an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir held on January 22, 2024. The decision ignited a political firestorm, with the BJP accusing the main opposition party of standing against Lord Ram and the beliefs of millions. Furthermore, Congress's past skepticism regarding the existence of Lord Ram adds fuel to the fire, casting doubt on the sincerity of their recent religious references.

    Additionally, Congress's alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu has raised eyebrows, particularly due to the latter's leaders making derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin's comparison of Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, suggesting they needed to be eradicated, drew widespread condemnation.

    Kharge's remarks have stirred a massive outburst on social media platforms, with users expressing outrage and questioning the Congress party's motives. With the Lok Sabha Elections underway, these controversies threaten to further polarize an already charged political landscape, highlighting the delicate balance between religious sentiments and electoral strategies.

    "Congress has always been anxious to compete with Ram. At least it is in the name of competition but it is accepted that Shri Ram exists to compete with him," said one irked user on X.

    Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics

    Another added, "Congress never hesitate to make mockery of Sanatan Deities."

    A third user noted, "Both his statement and knowledge are nonsense. The number of Jyotirlingas is not eight but twelve. And no one on this earth can compete with Lord Shri Ram."

    "Congres has no regard or respect toward Hindus and its deities. Shameful," said a fourth netizen.

