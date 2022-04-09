In Bihar's Rohtas, 60-feet defunct iron bridge stolen; thieves posed as State Irrigation Department officials

Using gas cutters and earthmover machines, the thieves demolished the bridge and draked away the iron scrap in three days.

In broad daylight, a gang of criminals in Bihar's Rohtas district managed to steal a 60-feet defunct iron bridge, as per reports. Additionally, the robbery was carried out in three days with the aid of the unwitting local officials and local villagers.

The robbers posed as officers of the State Irrigation Department. Using gas cutters and earthmover machines, the thieves demolished the bridge and draked away the scrap in three days.

The most interesting part of this case was that the thieves removed the iron bridge with the help from the actual local Irrigation Department officials and villagers. When the authorities realised what had happened, the thieves had already escaped with the 'heavy' loot.

As per reports, the bridge was built over the Arrah Canal in 1972 at Amiyawar village, which falls under the Nasriganj police station. The bridge was aged and was declared unsafe. Reasoning the locals refrain from using that bridge, rather using the adjoining bridge made of concrete.

The investigation is on after a complaint was filed and police have alerted the local scrap dealers regarding the robbers and the matter.

Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar, while talking to IANS, stated that they received a complaint from the authorities of the Irrigation Department. Following the same, they have registered an FIR against the anonymous people. To identify the robbers, the process of sketching is underway. He added that they have also cautioned the dealers to pass the information about any such case. Talking about the bridge, the officer stated that the bridge was 60 feet long and 12 feet high.

