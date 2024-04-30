Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KKR pacer Harshit Rana suspended for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana faces suspension after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Delhi Capitals.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

    In a recent development in the ongoing IPL tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has found himself in hot water. Following the IPL game against Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29, Rana has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

    The disciplinary action stems from Rana's involvement in a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. While the specifics of the breach have not been disclosed, Rana has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.

    Under the IPL's Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches are considered minor offences, but they still warrant disciplinary action. The decision of the Match Referee in such cases is deemed final and binding, leaving no room for further appeal.

    This is not the first time Rana has found himself on the wrong side of the IPL Code of Conduct. Having been penalised earlier under the same level and article, this recent incident highlights the need for players to adhere to the league's rules and regulations.

    As KKR prepares for their upcoming matches in the IPL, they will have to do without the services of Rana for the duration of his suspension. The team management will undoubtedly look to address any disciplinary issues internally to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

    Also Read: Fans express discontent over Rinku Singh's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

