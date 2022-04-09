Covishield, Covaxin to now cost Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive

The Serum Institute of India has cut the rates of Covishield from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose, while Bharat Biotech has brought down the price of Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225.

A day ahead of the beginning of the Covid-19 booster dose inoculation to all those above 18 years of age, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced revised prices of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for private hospitals. The Serum Institute of India has cut the rates of Covishield from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose, while Bharat Biotech has brought down the price of Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225.

Welcoming the Centre’s move to allow the precaution dose to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres, Pune-based SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.”

Bharat Biotech founder Suchitra Ella also tweeted, “We welcome the decision to make an available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.”

This comes a day after the SII announced that end-users will have to pay Rs 600 for the Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had Friday announced that the “precautionary” third dose of Covid-19 vaccines would be available for all those aged above 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose, on payment at private vaccination centres, from April 10.

About 96 per cent of the 15 and above population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent have received both doses, it added.