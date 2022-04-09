Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Priyanka said that world leaders need to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. 

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    With the Russia-Ukraine conflict in its sixth week, actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday appealed to world leaders to assist activists working on the humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe and asked them to stand up for refugees and contribute.

    Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, Priyanka said that world leaders need to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. 

    'We cannot just stand by and watch. It has gone on too long," she wrote.

    In the video she added to her post, Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is heard saying, "We need you (world leaders) to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the refugee and humanitarian crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe." 

    "We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world. To give you context, 2 million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine, it's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II. These numbers are staggering," she said.

    Terming the situation in Eastern Europe as the largest refugee crisis ever seen, Priyanka called upon the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Norway and Australia to stand up for refugees and contribute the billions (in aid) that the refugees need.

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Also Read: US targets Putin’s daughters in sanctions against Russia

    Explained: Russia's strategy to annex eastern Ukraine

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin daughters in sanctions against Russia-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin’s daughters in sanctions against Russia

    Over 30 evacuees killed, scores injured in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station-dnm

    Over 30 evacuees killed, scores injured in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station

    Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Rajapaska family rule explained

    The family being blamed for 22 million Sri Lankans' woes

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan-dnm

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Explained How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Bangalore-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH chennai-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill-Rahul Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon