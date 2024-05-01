Entertainment

Anushka Sharma turns 36: 7 best films of the the actress

Explore Anushka Sharma's top 7 films, from 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'NH10' and 'Sultan'. Witness her versatility and talent across diverse genres

Image credits: IMDb

Pari (2018)

Anushka Sharma starred in and produced this supernatural horror film. She played role of Rukhsana, a woman with mysterious powers

Image credits: IMDb

Phillauri (2017)

This romantic comedy-drama featured Sharma as Shashi, a friendly ghost who haunts a young man played by Diljit Dosanjh. Anushka's performance was praised for its charm

Image credits: IMDb

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Anushka Sharma played Alizeh Khan, a free-spirited woman, in this romantic drama directed by Karan Johar

Image credits: IMDb

Sultan (2016)

In this sports drama, Sharma starred opposite Salman Khan. She played Aarfa Hussain, a wrestler who is also the love interest of the protagonist

Image credits: IMDb

NH10 (2015)

Anushka Sharma not only starred in this film but also produced it. NH10 is a gritty thriller where she played the lead role of Meera

Image credits: IMDb

PK (2014)

In this satirical comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sharma starred alongside Aamir Khan as Jagat

Image credits: IMDb

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka Sharma's breakthrough film where she portrayed the ambitious and spirited wedding planner, Shruti Kakkar. The movie was both a commercial and critical success

Image credits: IMDb
