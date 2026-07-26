Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain, Sunshine And Muggy Conditions Expected On July 26
Delhi is expected to witness light rain and cloudy skies on July 26, offering brief relief from the heat. However, high humidity will continue to make weather conditions feel sticky and uncomfortable throughout the day.
Delhi is likely to experience a typical monsoon day on Sunday, July 26, with brief morning showers followed by intervals of sunshine and clouds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that monsoon activity will remain active over the national capital, bringing chances of light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the city.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum may remain close to 29°C. Despite the possibility of rain, humidity levels are expected to stay high, making outdoor conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature. Residents may experience a muggy day, especially during the afternoon.
Weather experts advise commuters to remain prepared for brief spells of rain, which could lead to waterlogging and slower traffic on some roads during peak hours. Those stepping out are advised to carry umbrellas or rain gear and stay updated with local weather advisories.
Looking ahead, the monsoon is expected to strengthen further early next week, with more widespread rainfall likely from July 28 onwards, which may bring better relief from the heat across Delhi-NCR.
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