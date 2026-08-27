BJP leader Nalin Kohli questioned New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition to an RSS event in the city, stating it contradicts Mamdani's own views on pluralism. Kohli argued that a pluralistic society must allow space for differing opinions.

Kohli Questions Mayor's Stand on Pluralism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Wednesday questioned New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition to an event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying his stand appeared contrary to his views on pluralism. Reacting to Mamdani's reported remarks, Kohli said that while the New York Mayor has spoken extensively about pluralism, opposing the RSS chief's rally in the city raises questions about his position.

"I have seen New York Mayor Mr Mamdani's statements in the media; he has spoken extensively on pluralism. But fascinatingly, while he invokes pluralism, he himself is taking a stand that he is not happy with the fact that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's rally should be held in New York. He seems opposed to it. So, he has to make it clear - is he invoking pluralism for the sake of invoking it, because his stand seems to be against it? You would either, in a pluralistic approach, include everyone - even those you don't like and say, yes, they are entitled to have their rally. Or you will have a stand that I don't agree with it, and therefore the pluralism is not something that I subscribe to. He can't have it both ways", he told ANI. The BJP leader said a pluralistic society should allow space for differing views and opinions, including those with which people may disagree.

VHRP Defends Event as Cultural Engagement

VHRP National Mahila president Yamuna Pathak today reacted to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition to a planned event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden, saying the programme represents the Indian diaspora's cultural and social engagement.

Bhagwat's Arrival and Event Details

Mamdani had voiced his opposition to the event, scheduled for August 29, where Bhagwat is set to address members of the Indian diaspora. However, he said the city may not have the jurisdiction to cancel the private event. Mamdani's comments came as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat landed in New York on Tuesday (local time), the first stop on a three-nation outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK. Bhagwat, who was received with a traditional tilak on arrival, is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora at the "Universal Oneness Celebrations" at Madison Square Garden on 29 August --an event tied to the RSS's centenary year and timed around Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)