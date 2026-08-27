AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the devastating Nepal floods that killed at least 157 people. He offered condolences and prayed for the safe return of missing tourists, including Indian citizens, caught in the disaster.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed grief over the devastating floods in Nepal and offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the disaster. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The news of the devastating floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their lives in this disaster. I pray to God for the well-being and safe return of the tourists missing after the floods, including our Indian citizens."

Over 150 Dead, Hundreds Missing in Flash Floods

At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi river on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

According to CNN, citing the Nepalese police post on X, at least 157 people have died in the devastating flash floods.

India Pledges Unwavering Support to Nepal

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her deepest sympathies to the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, and the people of Nepal following the severe devastation caused by the flash floods and reaffirmed India's unwavering support to its neighbour.

Reiterating India's unwavering commitment to its neighbour, President Murmu emphasised that the nation stands firmly in solidarity with Nepal during this critical hour. She further affirmed that India is fully prepared to support the Government of Nepal in its ongoing rescue and relief operations for all those affected by the calamity.

In a post on X, the President wrote, "I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr Ramchandra Paudel @OOP_Nepal and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour. India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the Government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Emergency Helplines Activated for Indian Nationals

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has stepped up coordination with Nepali authorities and activated dedicated emergency helplines for families seeking information on affected citizens.

Similarly, the Nepal Tourism Board has urged public vigilance, issuing emergency contact numbers.

"For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500," the Embassy wrote. (ANI)