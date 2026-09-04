Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman (Retd), the Vir Chakra awardee who downed a Pakistani F-16 during the 2019 Balakot operations, has retired from the Indian Air Force. He is now set to join the civil aviation sector as a commercial pilot.

Group Captain Abhinandan (Retd) has joined the civil aviation sector, marking a new chapter in his career after serving in the Indian Air Force. In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu welcomed the transition in the Air Force officer's career and said, "Welcome to this side of aviation, Group Captain Abhinandan (Retd.). From guarding India’s skies to connecting its people, here’s to a new chapter in the skies of India."

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, Vir Chakra, has taken retirement from the IAF. The fighter pilot is credited with downing a Pakistani F-16 during Balakot operations. He is set to begin a new chapter as a commercial pilot with a private airline.

Recalling the 2019 Balakot Dogfight

On 27 Feb 2019, at around 0955hrs, a large force of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, consisting of advanced fourth-generation F-16 and JF-17, was detected heading toward the LoC. At about 1000hrs, Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan was scrambled to intercept this package. Displaying exceptional air combat acumen and knowledge of the enemy's tactics, Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan scanned the low-altitude airspace with his Airborne Intercept (Al) radar and picked up an enemy aircraft that was flying low to ambush the Indian fighter interceptor aircraft.Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan alerted the other formation pilots towards this surprise threat, according to the Vir Chakra citation. He then consolidated the riposte, by gathering his wingman in an offensive formation against the hostile Pakistani aircraft now dropping weapons on Indian Army positions. This audacious and aggressive maneuver forced the enemy aircraft into tactical chaos. All the enemy aircraft thereafter turned back including the rear echelon aircraft who were yet to launch their air to ground weapons.

Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan then pursued a retreating enemy fighter bomber aircraft, and in the ensuing aerial combat, shot down an F-16 aircraft with his on-board missile. However, in the melee, one of the enemy aircraft fired multiple advanced BVR missiles, one of which hit his aircraft forcing him to eject in enemy territory, citation added.

Despite being captured by the enemy, he continued to display exceptional resolve in dealing with the adversary in a stoic, brave and dignified manner till he was repatriated on 01 March 2019. His actions raised the morale of the armed forces in general and the IAF in particular.

Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed exceptional sense of duty. In 2019, Varthaman was conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal. (ANI)