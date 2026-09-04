PM Narendra Modi wished the nation on Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna's teachings on selfless action. Devotees across India are celebrating with religious fervour, with large gatherings at temples in Delhi and Mathura for special prayers and aartis.

PM Modi's Janmashtami Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna’s teachings on selfless action and their enduring relevance. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!"

What is Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Devotional Fervour Grips Nation

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Celebrations in Delhi

In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples.

Festivities in Mathura

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna.

Mathura witnessed a particularly devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered at the temples across the city to participate in the religious ceremonies marking Janmashtami. The celebrations included prayers and rituals conducted at the temple, with devotees joining in the festivities.

Religious celebrations and large gatherings have brought a festive atmosphere across the country as devotees come together to celebrate Janmashtami. (ANI)