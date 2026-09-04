Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta paid tribute to former Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, attending his last rites. Gupta praised Mishra's integrity and unwavering commitment to justice during his distinguished judicial career.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday paid tribute to former Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra at Lodhi Shamshaan Ghat, where he joined the last rites of the former Lokayukta, according to the release.

'A Profound Loss to Delhi's Public Life'

“The demise of Justice Harish Chandra Mishra is a profound loss to Delhi’s public life and the institution of justice. His distinguished judicial career was marked by integrity, fairness and an unwavering commitment to justice. His contribution as the Lokayukta of Delhi will be remembered with deep respect,” said Vijender Gupta

Speaker Vijender Gupta offered his respects to the departed soul and met the bereaved family members, conveying his deepest condolences and solidarity to them in this hour of immense grief. The release further stated that he remembered Justice Mishra for his distinguished service to the judiciary and his commitment to upholding the principles of justice, integrity and public accountability.

A Distinguished Judicial Career

Born on March 27, 1959, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra was a retired Judge of the Jharkhand High Court and had also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court. He was appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi in March 2022 and served the institution with distinction.

Vijender Gupta prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Former Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra passed away on Thursday. (ANI)