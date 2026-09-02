Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma called terrorism a global concern requiring a collective fight. Meanwhile, BJP's Sadineni Yamini Sharma praised PM Modi's firm stance against Pakistan's 'duplicity on terror' at the recent SCO summit.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday said that terrorism is a matter of global concern that requires collective effort for the upliftment and preservation of humanity.

Speaking to reporters, Dy CM Sharma said, "This is a matter of global concern that requires everyone to work together for the upliftment and preservation of humanity. Prime Minister has emphasised this because when nations collaborate on a single issue, wrongdoers will find no safe haven and can be brought to justice."

BJP Slams Pakistan's 'Duplicity on Terrorism'

In Andhra Pradesh, BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma hailed PM Modi's tough SCO stand and accused Pakistan of duplicity on terrorism. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, once again, decimated Pakistan's double-sided terror victim playbook at the SCO meet. Speaking face-to-face with Shehbaz Sharif, Narendra Modi launched a fierce double-barrelled attack, demanding the world confront the nations which use terrorism as their instrument for state policy and also crush the globe for shielding terrorism funding and also its recruitment... Pakistan have edited the official SCO meet group photo and cropped out PM Modi and also Iran's president from the official group photo... PM's fearless and strong diplomacy against the terror ecosystem is exposing Pakistan's double-sided terrorism and its shield for the terrorists," Sharma told ANI.

'No Double Standards': PM Modi's Call at SCO Summit

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, called for dismantling the "entire ecosystem of terrorism", including its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, asserting that there can be no "double standards" in the fight against terrorism.

PM Modi said terrorism remains a "grave challenge to all of humanity" and stressed that the fight against it cannot be limited to a mindset of "action-reaction". "We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism--its financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak in one voice that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issue," he said.

"Those countries that use terrorism as an instrument of their policy, and provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message that terrorism cannot be a 'strategic asset' for anyone," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)