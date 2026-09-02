Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, inviting him to inaugurate Raksha Expo-2026. The expo is part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026, scheduled for December 7-9 at Bharat Future City.

Raksha Expo-2026 Invitation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026 and inaugurate Raksha Expo-2026, which will be organised by the Telangana government as part of the summit.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Reddy said the summit will be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City. As part of the summit, the Chief Minister requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Raksha Expo-2026, which will also be organised during the event.

CM Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed several issues with the Union Minister.

He added that the Defence Expo would feature a dedicated conference on the aerospace, defence and space sectors, along with a prestigious air show, industrial exhibition and live demonstrations of land-based defence systems.

CM Reddy said the participation and guidance of the Defence Minister would be highly inspiring for defence industries, startups and young scientists from across the country who will participate in the expo.

He also conveyed to Rajnath Singh that the Telangana government is looking forward to welcoming him to Raksha Expo-2026 in Hyderabad.

CM Seeks Defence Ministry's Cooperation

The Chief Minister requested the Defence Ministry's cooperation to successfully organise Raksha Expo-2026 according to international standards.

He sought the necessary airspace clearances for the air show and requested support to enable aircraft of the Indian Air Force, as well as the Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams, to participate in the event. He also sought cooperation for a static aircraft display.

The Chief Minister requested that the latest defence systems of the Army, Navy and Air Force be showcased at the expo and that senior officers and representatives of all three services participate in the event.

CM Reddy also requested the Union Minister to ensure the extensive participation of defence public-sector undertakings such as HAL, BEL, BDL and MDL, along with DRDO laboratories, so that they could showcase indigenous defence technologies at the expo.

He further requested the Defence Ministry's assistance in facilitating meetings with representatives of foreign defence ministries, bilateral defence delegations and leaders of international defence organisations.

Land Allocation for Defence Projects

Regarding Adilabad airport, the Chief Minister informed Rajnath Singh that the state government had already undertaken the acquisition of 750 acres of land. As the Defence Ministry had sought a total of 1,500 acres, the Chief Minister agreed to acquire and provide another 750 acres.

CM Reddy also informed the Defence Minister that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) had already agreed to allocate 416.18 acres of land for a prestigious project to be undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Devarakadra mandal of Mahabubnagar district. He said the land would be allotted for a period of 33 years at a nominal annual lease rent of just Rs 1 for the entire parcel, rather than Rs 1 per acre. If required, the lease could be extended on two further occasions.

State Energy Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs M Anil Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar and Porika Balram Naik, and State Government Advisor (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal were present at the meeting. (ANI)