Delhi Seva Pakhwada 2026 will see major projects across roads, transport, sewage, water, education and electricity. Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III is among the key projects planned.

There is to be massive development work undertaken during Seva Pakhwada, as the government will be inaugurating some projects which would be beneficial to people in terms of providing better facilities. Seva Pakhwada will begin from September 17 and continue until October 2, and some of the projects will include transportation, roads, sewage management, water treatment, education, electricity and civic facilities.

Infrastructure projects are to be prioritized by the government, as they will bring in positive changes in people's daily lives. There is going to be massive development work in the form of strengthening of basic amenities and development of public infrastructure in various regions of the capital.

Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III Among Major Projects

One of the most important projects to be inaugurated during Seva Pakhwada is Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III, constructed at the cost of over ₹1,635 crore.

The Barapullah Elevated Road is being considered an important project for the development of the transport and road infrastructure of Delhi. Along with this project, there are a number of other projects in the form of sewage management, water treatment, education, electricity and civic facilities.

Roads, Water, And Civic Utilities Will Be Focused On

As apart from the transportation sector, the Seva Pakhwada scheme will involve many other projects associated with the sewerage system and water filtration process too.

Alongside that, the government intends to launch projects in the field of education and power generation in addition to improvement of civic utilities. The emphasis will be made on the necessity of improving the situation in the infrastructure sphere in general, not only in one particular aspect.

Seva Pakhwada Under ,Rekha Gupta, CM Government

Being launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Seva Pakhwada will be seen as the project concerned with public service and Delhi development.

During the period from September 17 till October 2, a number of projects will be inaugurated, which will give an opportunity to the government to realize its development goals. The projects in question should lead to improving the situation in transportation and basic infrastructure fields.

Thus, the campaign highlights the priorities of the government in terms of increasing facilities for the citizens and boosting the pace of development works.