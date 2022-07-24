Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox; 4th case registered in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed monkeypox a worldwide public health emergency of international significance. The WHO said at a press conference on Saturday that more than 16,000 illnesses and five deaths have been recorded from 75 countries so far.

A 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Delhi. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India, with three of them being from Kerala. The 31-year-old has a fever and skin lesions and has been taken to Maulana Azad Medical College. The man had lately returned from Himachal Pradesh, according to the most current sources.

The West Delhi resident was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital after he showed symptoms of monkeypox three days ago. The National Institute of Virology in Pune analysed his sample on Saturday and confirmed it positive for infection.

The worrying news comes a day after the World Health Organisation declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern in the wake of over 16,000 cases of Monkeypox being reported in 75 countries. The virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact.

The World Health Organization urged states to collaborate closely with communities of men who have sex with men and to implement policies that safeguard the health, human rights, and dignity of impacted populations.

Also Read | WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases

"We have an outbreak that has spread swiftly over the world via novel means of transmission, about which we know much too little, and that satisfies the criteria outlined in the International Health Regulations. For these reasons, I have determined that the worldwide monkeypox epidemic is a public health emergency of international concern," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said.

The WHO designation of a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" is intended to initiate a coordinated worldwide response and may release resources to work on vaccine and treatment sharing.

Also Read | Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

The monkeypox virus causes the disease monkeypox. It is a zoonotic viral virus that may transfer from animals to humans. It can also be transmitted from person to person. The illness is known as monkeypox because it was discovered in 1958 in study colonies of monkeys. It was discovered in humans in 1970. Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscular pains, back discomfort, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the appearance of a rash that may last two to three weeks.