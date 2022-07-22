Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

A few days back, World Health Organisation stated that 14,000 Monkeypox cases had been recorded across 70 countries in the world and this is a state of health emergency

A contagious illness, monkeypox may pass from animals to people. The viral infection resembles smallpox quite a bit. Monkeypox has been classified as an endemic disease in a few nations, and instances have recently increased.

Monkeypox symptoms are normally not so severe. There is not much to worry about in terms of the grownups. However, in extreme circumstances, it can be deadly for kids. There is no need for concern, according to Piyush Ranjan, an Additional Professor from the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, as the monkeypox virus is far less contagious than the COVID-19 virus. The doctor cautioned that children could die from monkeypox, though.

Both smallpox and monkeypox have comparable symptoms. Typically, pain, fever, rashes, enlarged lymph nodes, and chills are observed in infected people, including children.

Parents need to keep an eye out for the following signs in kids.

Rashes: These develop two or three days after the youngster has the infection. The face is typically where the rashes are initially observed before spreading to the hands, palms, and feet. The majority of rashes frequently become fluid-filled.

High fever: Children with monkeypox are more likely than adults to experience fever. It's always advisable to see a doctor as soon as you discover a fever in your kids.

The following safety measures should be taken to safeguard your kids.