Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    A few days back, World Health Organisation stated that 14,000 Monkeypox cases had been recorded across 70 countries in the world and this is a state of health emergency
     

    Monkeypox Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    A contagious illness, monkeypox may pass from animals to people. The viral infection resembles smallpox quite a bit. Monkeypox has been classified as an endemic disease in a few nations, and instances have recently increased.

    Monkeypox symptoms are normally not so severe. There is not much to worry about in terms of the grownups. However, in extreme circumstances, it can be deadly for kids. There is no need for concern, according to Piyush Ranjan, an Additional Professor from the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, as the monkeypox virus is far less contagious than the COVID-19 virus. The doctor cautioned that children could die from monkeypox, though.

    Also Read: Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods

    Both smallpox and monkeypox have comparable symptoms. Typically, pain, fever, rashes, enlarged lymph nodes, and chills are observed in infected people, including children.

    Parents need to keep an eye out for the following signs in kids.

    Rashes: These develop two or three days after the youngster has the infection. The face is typically where the rashes are initially observed before spreading to the hands, palms, and feet. The majority of rashes frequently become fluid-filled.

    High fever:  Children with monkeypox are more likely than adults to experience fever. It's always advisable to see a doctor as soon as you discover a fever in your kids.

    Also Read: Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

    The following safety measures should be taken to safeguard your kids.

    • Stop your youngster from coming into contact with diseased animals, rats, and monkeys. Additionally, prevent kids from going to places with dead animals.
    • Only consume meat which is cooked properly.
    • Watch out for youngsters coming into contact with sick people.
    • Encourage the kids to wash their hands with soap and water to keep them clean.
    • Give kids sanitisers with alcohol in them.
    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology daily horoscope for july 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 22, 2022: Successful day for Virgo, Pisces; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Predictions for July 22 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 22: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Planning a monsoon road trip Consider these 5 routes drb

    Planning a monsoon road trip? Consider these 5 routes

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List) RBA

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    astrology daily horoscope for july 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 21, 2022: Good day for Aries, Gemini on family front, be careful Taurus

    Recent Stories

    Shamshera box office to Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's salary, budget and more RBA

    Shamshera box office to Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's salary, budget and more

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India fringe players prepare to battle West Indies/Windies in a format fighting for context-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India's fringe players prepare to battle Windies in a format fighting for context

    astrology daily horoscope for july 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 22, 2022: Successful day for Virgo, Pisces; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Predictions for July 22 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 22: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon