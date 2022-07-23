Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases

    More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 75 countries so far this year, and the number of confirmed infections rose 77% from late June through early July, according to WHO data. 

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday activated its highest alert level for the growing monkeypox outbreak, declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

    More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 75 countries so far this year, and the number of confirmed infections rose 77% from late June through early July, according to WHO data. Five deaths from the virus have been reported in Africa this year. No deaths have been reported outside Africa so far.

    Also read: Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala, 3rd case in India; SOPs issued

    Most people are recovering from monkeypox in two to four weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus causes a rash that can spread over the body. People who have caught the virus said the rash, which looks like pimples or blisters, can be very painful.

    Since the monkeypox virus is rarely seen in North American and European countries, the present outbreak is extremely unusual. The outbreak is presently centred in Europe, where more than 80% of confirmed illnesses will occur globally in 2022. The United States has reported more than 2,000 cases.

    In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the WHO last proclaimed a public health emergency in January 2020. Two months later, it was determined to be a pandemic.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    According to its organisational laws, the WHO has no formal procedure for declaring a pandemic, hence the term is interpreted broadly. In an effort to alert complacent nations to the "alarming levels of spread and severity" of the virus, the organisation proclaimed Covid a pandemic in 2020.

    Monkeypox, which is not a new virus like Covid-19, was  originally identified in 1958 when scientists were studying caged monkeys in Denmark. The first human case of the virus was identified in Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1970.

    Despite producing a less severe illness, monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox. Smallpox was declared extinct in 1980, but the WHO and national health organisations have decades of experience battling the disease. Health experts will have crucial information to battle monkeypox thanks to the successful war against smallpox and the tools created against it.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence snt

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing' snt

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing'

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion - adt

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion

    Recent Stories

    Here is why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for Liger trailer launch drb

    Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

    Traffic police stop vehicles to allow the tiger to cross the road: watch the video - gps

    Traffic police stop vehicles to allow the tiger to cross the road: watch the video

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night snt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

    Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee to 'scam-tainted' minister snt

    Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee to 'scam-tainted' minister

    Disha Patani shows off sexy cleavage, toned midriff and legs during Ek Villain Returns promotions drb

    Disha Patani shows off sexy cleavage, toned midriff and legs during Ek Villain Returns promotions

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon