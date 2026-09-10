A man pulled off a well-timed parcel handover to a passenger travelling on a moving train, turning an impossible delivery into a split-second move.

A man pulled off a well-timed parcel handover to a passenger travelling on a moving train, turning an impossible delivery into a split-second move. A video, shared on X, captures the exchange, in which a man waits beside the railway tracks for the train to approach. He appears to carefully track the passing coaches, checking the doorways for the passenger waiting to receive the package.

As the train rolled past, the man continued scanning the coaches until he finally spotted someone waving from an entrance. The moment the correct coach drew level with him, he swiftly tossed the parcel towards the passenger. The passenger successfully caught it, completing the entire handover within seconds.

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The exchange appeared to have been coordinated in advance, with both men seemingly aware of the exact location and timing. With the train not scheduled to stop, the duo relied on precise timing and a quick toss-and-catch to get the parcel across.

The clip quickly caught viewers' attention, with many impressed by the man's timing and presence of mind.