A passenger praised Akasa Air for letting her board eight minutes past the baggage cut-off, sparking online debate over customer service, fairness and security concerns.

A passenger’s praise for Akasa Air after being allowed to board despite missing the baggage cut-off by eight minutes has triggered a debate online. While she described it as good customer service, many questioned whether the exception was fair.

Rashmi Kothari shared her experience on X after travelling from Kolkata to Bengaluru on an 8.25 pm flight. She said she left home at 5.40 pm, expecting the journey to take about an hour.

Delay And Resolution

According to Rashmi, Google Maps showed 1 hour 22 minutes due to a flyover closure, and traffic worsened. She reached the airport at 7.33 pm, eight minutes after the baggage check-in deadline.

Expecting to leave her suitcase behind or take another flight, she was surprised when Akasa Air staff listened to her situation and allowed her to carry the suitcase through security. CISF personnel assessed the case before permitting the baggage to be handed over at the boarding gate.

She eventually boarded and thanked the airline, writing, “Airlines have policies. Good customer service is about knowing when to apply empathy within those policies.”

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Mixed Reactions Online

Akasa Air acknowledged her gratitude, saying her words meant a great deal. However, the post drew criticism. Some users asked whether similar flexibility would be extended to other passengers missing the cut-off. Others raised concerns about security implications of allowing baggage through after the deadline.

At the same time, several users shared that they had experienced similar flexibility from Akasa Air, praising the airline’s approach to customer service.