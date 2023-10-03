Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police Special Cell FIR in NewsClick case accessed: Here's what the UAPA charges mean

    The UAPA Sections invoked in the case include Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18. These sections deal with a range of offenses related to unlawful activities, terrorism, raising funds for terrorist acts, and conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

    Delhi Police Special Cell FIR in NewsClick case accessed: Here's what the UAPA charges mean
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday (October 3) conducted raids at over 100 locations in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The raids were part of an investigation into online portal NewsClick's alleged ties with Chinese entities. This action follows a case filed on August 17 under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Mumbai Police conducts raid at Juhu residence of activist Teesta Setalvad

    1. Section 13: This section pertains to the punishment for unlawful activities, including participation in or advocacy of such activities. It carries the possibility of imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine.

    2. Section 16: This section deals with the punishment for terrorist acts, including acts resulting in death, which can lead to the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a fine.

    3. Section 17: This section relates to raising funds for terrorist acts, both within and outside India, and calls for imprisonment for a term not less than five years, which can extend to life imprisonment, along with a fine.

    4. Section 18: This section concerns punishment for conspiracy, attempts, or incitement to commit terrorist acts or acts preparatory to terrorism. It carries a prison term ranging from five years to life imprisonment, along with a fine.

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details | WATCH

    The Delhi Police's actions have drawn attention due to the large-scale raids on the homes of journalists and employees linked to NewsClick. These raids raise questions about press freedom and the scope of anti-terror laws in India.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
