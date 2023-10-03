Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently conducting searches as part of a new case, adding to the mounting legal scrutiny faced by NewsClick. This follows an earlier case of money laundering initiated by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday conducted searches related to an ongoing case. This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering case against NewsClick. It is reportedly said that the Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a fresh case, prompting the current round of searches.

    The controversy surrounding NewsClick intensified following an investigation conducted by The New York Times, which alleged that the news portal had received funding from the Chinese government. These allegations have further fueled the ongoing investigations and actions against Newsclick.

    It is reportedly said that the police raided Sanjay Rajoura, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty and Sohail Hashmi's places this morning. Reports further said that their phones and laptops are taken and some of them are taken to the police station.

    The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently conducting searches as part of a new case, adding to the mounting legal scrutiny faced by NewsClick. This follows an earlier case of money laundering initiated by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Notably, The New York Times had conducted an investigation that alleged funding ties between NewsClick and the Chinese government, intensifying the ongoing investigations and actions surrounding the news portal.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Kerala news live October 03 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian Billionaire killed In Zimbabwe plane crash?

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern snt

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with twin sons and Vignesh Shivan (Photos) RBA

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with twin sons and Vignesh Shivan (Photos)

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Kerala news live October 03 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    Trevor Noah JOKES on Bengaluru cancelled show says never prepared for a show with dogs in cages backstage and more

    Trevor Noah JOKES on Bengaluru's cancelled show, says ‘never prepared for show with dogs in cages backstage'

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon