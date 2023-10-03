Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently conducting searches as part of a new case, adding to the mounting legal scrutiny faced by NewsClick. This follows an earlier case of money laundering initiated by the Enforcement Directorate.

This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering case against NewsClick.

The controversy surrounding NewsClick intensified following an investigation conducted by The New York Times, which alleged that the news portal had received funding from the Chinese government. These allegations have further fueled the ongoing investigations and actions against Newsclick.

It is reportedly said that the police raided Sanjay Rajoura, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty and Sohail Hashmi's places this morning. Reports further said that their phones and laptops are taken and some of them are taken to the police station.

