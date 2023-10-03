Mumbai Police conducts raid at Juhu residence of activist Teesta Setalvad

Several individuals associated with NewsClick, including the website's editor Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, and Bhasha Singh, as well as satirist Sanjay Rajaura, have reportedly been subjected to these police raids.

Search operations are underway at NewsClick's office in Delhi, along with searches being conducted at the Mumbai residence of activist Teesta Setalvad. Teesta Setalvad serves as the director of the think tank Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, which has contributed articles to NewsClick.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police initiated these raids as part of an investigation into the funding of the news website NewsClick. The case was registered on August 17 and involves provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

Abhisar Sharma confirmed the developments on X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated that the police were confiscating their phones and laptops. Similarly, Bhasha Singh reported that the police had seized her phone.

The nature and extent of the investigation are still unfolding, and further updates may shed light on the reasons behind these raids and their potential implications.

