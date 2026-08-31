Delhi Police has launched the Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) with two new wings: a Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell and an Online Crimes against Women and Children Wing to strengthen its response to emerging cyber threats.

The Delhi Police's newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have a dedicated Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell to investigate bomb-threat emails and other technology-enabled communications, according to the government notification. The notification states that the cell will undertake specialised investigation into offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats. It will also focus on technical attribution, digital evidence collection and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.

Dedicated Wing for Crimes Against Women and Children

The D4C will also have a dedicated Online Crimes against Women and Children Wing, tasked with prevention, detection and coordination of action against technology-enabled offences affecting women and children.

According to the notification, the OCWC Wing will monitor complaints related to online crimes against women and children and generate actionable intelligence on organised online sexual exploitation networks, repeat offenders and cyber hotspots. The wing will coordinate with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C, Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), district cyber police stations, social-media intermediaries and internet service providers for content removal, evidence preservation and enforcement.

Specialised OCWC Units

The notification further states that the OCWC Wing will have specialised units for prevention and mitigation, social-media monitoring and OSINT, takedown operations and survivor support.

The move comes as Delhi Police seeks to strengthen its response to emerging cyber threats, including anonymous bomb-threat emails and crimes targeting women and children in the online space. (ANI)