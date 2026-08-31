Union Home Minister Amit Shah, WB CM Suvendu Adhikari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, remembering him as an ace administrator, scholar, and statesman with an enduring legacy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, remembering him as an "ace administrator" and scholar who remained firmly committed to the nation and its constitutional values throughout his decades-long public life.

In a post on X, Shah said Mukherjee's enduring legacy continued to inspire new leaders. "Remembering former President and Bharat Ratna Dr Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi. An ace administrator and a scholar, Pranab Da exemplified a firm commitment to the nation and its constitutional values throughout his decades-long journey in public life. His enduring legacy remains an inspiration to new leaders," Shah said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also paid his respects to the former President, describing him as a towering statesman, profound scholar and one of the finest parliamentarians the country had witnessed. Adhikari said Mukherjee dedicated more than five decades to the service of the nation and highlighted his contributions while handling key Union ministries and serving as the country's highest constitutional office. "Remembering Bharat Ratna, Former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. A towering statesman, profound scholar and one of the finest Parliamentarians our Nation has ever witnessed, he dedicated over five decades of his life to the selfless service of our Motherland. Having steered pivotal Union Ministries and graced the highest Constitutional Office of our Republic with immense dignity, his monumental contributions to nation-building remain unparalleled. I offer my deepest respect and humble tributes to his enduring memory. His life, values and contribution to the Nation will continue to guide and inspire future generations," he said.

An Illustrious Career in Service

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from July 25, 2012, to July 25, 2017. Before becoming President, he held several key positions in the Union government, including Finance, Defence, External Affairs and Commerce Minister.

Mukherjee entered Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1969 and was later elected to the Lok Sabha twice from 2004. He also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years.

Between 2004 and 2012, Mukherjee chaired more than 95 Groups of Ministers dealing with issues including administrative reforms, the Right to Information, employment, food security, energy security, information technology, telecommunications, UIDAI and Metro Rail. He was also associated with the establishment of Regional Rural Banks in 1975, EXIM Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the early 1980s.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier paid tribute to Mukherjee, recalling his contribution to Parliament and public life. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi," Singh said, adding that Mukherjee's ability to bring diverse voices together and build consensus on matters of national importance was a hallmark of his public life.

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village of West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee began his professional career as a college teacher and journalist before entering full-time politics. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84. (ANI)